Roman Reigns on why he doesn’t want to turn heel

Roman Reigns recently spoke to the Cheap Heat Podcast, and he noted that he prefers the mixed reaction, as opposed to the chorus of boos he would likely receive if he turned heel.

“I mean, when you win and you’re whooping a lot of ass, you’re not that angry. Do you know what I mean? Like, I’ve been successful and whatever we’ve been doing, it seems to be working and it seems to continue to have loud reactions and nobody has been to more [professional] wrestling shows than me and the other guys on the roster.”

Reigns added via Wrestling Inc, “I understand reactions and that’s one thing that you can be as informed within the [professional] wrestling community and the internet as you want, but there’s one thing that I know and that’s listening to what kind of reactions are happening. ‘Who’s in the crowd? Are they kids? Are they women? Are they men? Are they men my age? Are they men older than me? Are they men younger than me?’

So there are a lot of different things that are happening there. The one thing I like about my situation and if I think I were to commit to one, ‘I’m a bad guy now – I’m pissed and I’m going to try to take everybody out’ then it’s only one, like, ‘boo’. Do you know what I mean? But when I’m out there, there’s all kinds of noise. There [are] all kinds of chants. It’s pandemonium, man. That’s how I like it.”

source: THE SpOTLight





