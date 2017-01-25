Nikki Bella Impersonates AJ Styles (Video), Former TNA Knockout Working Backstage (Photo), Rumble

– Nikki Bella impersonates WWE Champion AJ Styles in this new video from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel:

– The entire WWE NXT roster will be backstage for Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. We will have live coverage of the Rumble and NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” this weekend.

– Former TNA Knockout Sarah Stock (Sarita, Dark Angel) is now working as a producer at main roster events. JBL tweeted this photo of Stock with Scott Armstrong and Billy Kidman at last night’s SmackDown:

