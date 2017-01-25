Netflix acquires worldwide rights for Hogan/Gawker documentary

The Hollywood Reporter has a story about streaming giant Netflix purchasing the worldwide rights for the documentary Nobody Speak: Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and Trials of a Free Press. The documentary chronicles the court case and fallout of the legal battle between Hogan and Gawker that took place last year. Brian Knappenberger directed the film and also served as executive producer while Femke Wolting produced the film. The documentary is currently screening in the Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. Documentary competition. A jury award Hogan a total of $140 million, but they eventually settled for far less – $31 million in cash plus a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of the company according to documents filed in court.

