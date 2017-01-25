List of Axxess VIP and Premium VIP Sessions

– WWE sent out notices to those who purchased a WrestleMania 33 travel package with the list of names who will be signing at Axxess. There are two VIP signings – regular VIP and Premium VIP – which will span from Friday to Sunday. The VIP sessions include Shinsuke Nakamura on Friday at 5PM, the only VIP session of the night. On Saturday there are five VIP autograph sessions, starting with Samoa Joe at 8AM, Nikki Bella at 10AM, Chris Jericho at 1PM, Bray Wyatt at 6PM, and Bayley at 8PM. There is only one signing on Sunday with Edge at 10AM. The more expensive Premium VIP sessions start with Seth Rollins at 7PM on Friday. On Saturday, there will be Roman Reigns at 10AM, AJ Styles at 1PM, and Dean Ambrose at 3PM. Kurt Angle will be doing the Sunday 8AM session. The Seth Rollins session on Friday night will conflict with the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Tickets for Axxess are not out yet.

