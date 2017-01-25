Kevin Owens on if he regrets changing his name

WWE Raw Champion Kevin Owens recently spoke to For The Win, and he noted that things were different when he signed his contract, but he doesn’t regret changing his name.

“There really was no conversation. That wasn’t really a thing that was being done at the time, guys getting to keep their names from the indies. As far as regretting it, I really don’t. I had a very successful career as Kevin Steen and now the WWE is a different chapter of that career. I get to pay tribute to my son and one of my favorite wrestlers of all time, Owen Hart. I named my son after Owen Hart and now I get to be Kevin Owens. To me, that’s very poetic. I’m very proud of the name Owens and I get to keep my first name, Kevin, so that name really is me. In real life, if my name wasn’t Kevin Steen, Kevin Owens would be the name.”

Owens has certainly accomplished a lot over the past few years, but according to Kevin Owens he’s just getting started. He noted that there are plenty of things he would still like to accomplish in WWE, such as main eventing WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and winning tag team gold, as well as the United States Championship before he retires.

Source: THE SpOTLight





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)