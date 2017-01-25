Kenny Omega with the most candid answer about Royal Rumble surprise

Kenny Omega was brutally honest with the fans during a Q&A session promoted by 4 Front Wrestling in the United Kingdom when he was asked about the chances of him appearing at the Rumble.

“The most I can say right now, and this may disappoint some people, if…some of you guys are subscribers to the Network and you’re looking forward to something happening…or not happening on the 29th, I’m not sure if I can pull a rabbit out of the hat by that date. That’s all I can say for now,” Omega replied, noting that this was the most he has talked about this issue.

“But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible, I’m not saying anything. I’m just…that might be asking too much at this point in time,” he added, before telling fans that if he’s in it, he’s pretty sure he’s winning the whole thing.

You can watch his reply below.





(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)