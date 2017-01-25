John Cena’s New Gear, Slow Motion RKO Video, Fans on WWE SmackDown

– WWE posted this video of Randy Orton hitting the RKO on Luke Harper to win their match at last night’s SmackDown:

– As seen below, 69% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown a thumbs up with over 2800 votes:

What did you think about tonight's episode of #SDLive? — WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2017

– The new “Respect” gear John Cena debuted on this week’s WWE SmackDown is already available on WWE Shop, seen in the graphic below. Cena will challenge WWE Champion AJ Styles at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

