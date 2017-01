Jimmy Snuka’s funeral details revealed

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Jimmy’s wife has asked me to share this information with your site:

Jimmy Snuka’s wife Carole is holding his funeral in accordance with his wishes tomorrow, Thursday Jan 26th:

A public viewing will be held from 9:30am – 11:30am at

Serenity Memorial Chapels

5229 Coconut Creek Parkway

Margate Fl 33063

There will also be a service in NJ. Date and time will be announced once they are finalized.





(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)