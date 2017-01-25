JBL Ribbed on WWE 205 Live, John Cena Hypes the Royal Rumble, Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods and gamer Sonja Reid will be hosting the 2017 SXSW Gaming Awards on March 18th in Austin, Texas. WWE has an announcement on the gig at this link. Woods makes the announcement in this “UpUpDownDown” video:

– John Cena tweeted the following on Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view as he prepares to face WWE Champion AJ Styles:

– As seen on last week’s WWE SmackDown, JBL tripped when rushing into the ring to help Jerry Lawler after the superkick from Dolph Ziggler. On this week’s WWE 205 live episode, it appears officials pulled a rib on JBL as the wrestler who lost to Brian Kendrick was called “Tripp Bradshaw.” Austin Aries and Corey Graves also made JBL references on commentary.

Below is video from the match:

