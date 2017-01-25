James Ellsworth Still Campaigning (Video), American Alpha In Dark Match, John Cena

– Below is the latest “Remember The Rumble” promo with John Cena discussing his 2008 Royal Rumble win:

– The dark match before this week’s WWE SmackDown tapings in Toledo, Ohio saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha defeat Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

– We’ve noted how James Ellsworth has asked fans on social media to help him get a spot in the Royal Rumble main event next Sunday. Below is his latest video, featuring an appearance by Carmella:

