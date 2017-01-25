James Ellsworth Still Campaigning (Video), American Alpha In Dark Match, John Cena
– Below is the latest “Remember The Rumble” promo with John Cena discussing his 2008 Royal Rumble win:
– The dark match before this week’s WWE SmackDown tapings in Toledo, Ohio saw SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha defeat Tyler Breeze and Fandango.
– We’ve noted how James Ellsworth has asked fans on social media to help him get a spot in the Royal Rumble main event next Sunday. Below is his latest video, featuring an appearance by Carmella:
Listen to the Princess @CarmellaWWE!!#EllsworthRumble #SDLive pic.twitter.com/8wIoUhoLjM
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) January 25, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More