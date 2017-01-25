Goldberg on Possibly Working More as WWE Universal Champion, Respect Backstage, More

Bill Goldberg spoke with Denny Burkholder of CBS Sports before this week’s WWE RAW appearance. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Possibly working a full-time schedule if he were to win the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 33:

“If that were to happen, it depends on your definition of full time. If you have the strap, the WWE title, you gotta be on TV to defend it. I guess we’ll cross that bridge if we get there.”

Current WWE talents making him feel welcome:

“The respect is unbelievable. I feel like an elder statesman. I’m very happy for the business that such good people are in control of it now. It seems like they’re a great group of kids in the locker room. And that’s really nice to see, because in past years, that has not always been the case.”

His WWE future:

“I’ll knock down whatever they put in front of me. I’d like to get the opportunity to wrestle at WrestleMania again, especially since I’ve only had one. But like I said, the Royal Rumble this weekend, that’s what I’m focused on.”

