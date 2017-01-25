Goldberg on a full-time schedule: “I guess we’ll cross that bridge if we get there”

During a recent interview with CBS Sports, Goldberg addressed the possibility of winning the WWE Universal title and becoming a full-time wrestler:

“If that were to happen, it depends on your definition of full time,” Goldberg said. “If you have the strap, the WWE title, you gotta be on TV to defend it. I guess we’ll cross that bridge if we get there.”

