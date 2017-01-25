Apollo Crews and Kalisto on Dolph Ziggler, Post-SmackDown News, WWE 205 Live

– This Fallout video from last night’s WWE SmackDown features Kalisto and Apollo Crews discussing the new attitude from Dolph Ziggler. Kalisto says Ziggler has been their friend since day one but now he’s back-stabbed both of them. Crews says Ziggler doesn’t want to mess with him because horrible things happen when he gets mad. Crews says Ziggler is going to find out what kind of things happen when you mess with Apollo Crews and his family.

– The dark main event after last night’s WWE tapings in Toledo, Ohio saw WWE Champion AJ Styles retain over John Cena after using a low blow.

– As seen below, 60% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s WWE 205 Live episode a thumbs up with over 2000 votes:

