Akira Tozawa’s WWE 205 Live Debut Announced (Video)

As seen above, Akira Tozawa will make his WWE 205 Live debut on next Tuesday’s show from Corpus Christi, Texas.

Tozawa made it to the quarterfinals of the WWE Cruiserweight Classic last week but lost to Gran Metalik. He picked up a first round win over Kenneth Johnson and a second round win over Jack Gallagher. WWE first began airing promos for Tozawa in the cruiserweight division back in September. He teamed with Tajiri, who is currently out with an injury, to lose to WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at a December live event in Japan.

