1/25/17 NXT Coverage

The show opens with the usual NXT opening video, and then we go into the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, where Tom Phillips, Corey Graves, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show. Graves informs us that the NXT Women’s Champion, Asuka, will face off with her three challengers for NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and Nikki Cross, later tonight.

Match #1: Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan

Ember takes Liv down with a side-headlock takedown, but Liv quickly turns it into a head-scissors hold before Ember breaks free. They slap hands and then exchange roll-ups for two counts. They rolls around the ring in pin attempts, but finally break apart. Liv goes for a tie-up, but Ember ducks under. Liv comes right back with a hurricanrana and goes for the cover, but Ember kicks out at one. Liv charges at Ember in the corner, but Ember moves and delivers a running knee to Liv. Ember takes Liv down with a fall-away slam and goes for the cover, but Liv kicks out at two. Ember locks in the cross-face submission, but Liv counters into a pin. Ember rolls over and reapplies the cross-face submission. Liv rolls into a pin again, but Ember kicks out at two. Liv comes back with a chop to Ember and then delivers a bulldog. Liv applies a guillotine submission, but Ember lifts Liv up and over the top rope and sends her to the floor. Ember delivers a big boot to Liv’s face and then tosses Liv back into the ring. Ember goes up top and delivers the Eclipse and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Ember Moon.

After the match, Liv and Ember share a high-five and a quick hug before Ember leaves the ring.

We are reminded that Andrade “Cien” Almas will go one-on-one with Roderick Strong this Saturday at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. We see a backstage with Almas. He cuts a half-Spanish/half-English promo. Almas says he is going to kick Strong in the face, but Strong interrupts and says he is not a hard man to find. He tells Almas to kick him in the face right now, but Almas walks away. Strong goes to say something, but Almas comes back and beats him down and yells at him in Spanish before we head to a break.

Back from the break, we are reminded that Ghost’s “Square Hammer” is one of the official theme songs for NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. We then take an in-depth look at the NXT Tag Team Championship Match for NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, which will see the champions, #DIY, defending their titles against The Authors of Pain.

Match #2: No Way Jose vs. Kona Reeves

They tie up and exchange waist-locks. Jose dances his way out of Reeves’ waist-lock and they tie up again. Jose applies a headlock, but Reeves sends him into the corner. Reevese charges, but Jose goes over the top of Reeves and then takes him down with an arm-drag. Reeves tries to dance with Jose and then punches him in the throat. Reeves stomps away on Jose in the corner, but Jose fights back and delivers a couple right hands and a big chop. Reeves sends Jose to the corner and then delivers a running Samoan drop. Reeves goes or the cover, but Jose kicks out at two. Reeves stomps away on Jose and then treats Jose as a surfboard down on the mat. Reeves delivers an elbow drop and goes for the cover, but Jose kicks out at one. Jose fights back, but Reeves applies an abdominal stretch. Jose counters with a hip-toss and then delivers left jabs and then a big right hand. Jose chops Reeves a few times and then delivers a flapjack. Jose winds up and goes for a big right hand, but Reeves ducks under and kicks Jose in the midsection. Reeves comes off the ropes, but Jose counters with a pop-up punch with his right hand and gets the pin fall.

Winner: No Way Jose.

After the match, Jose is about to be interviewed, but Elias Samson interrupts and sings a song about Jose. Jose interrupts and tells Samson his song sucks. Samson charges the ring, but Jose knocks him off the apron and Samson backs up the ramp and stares Jose down.

We are reminded that Asuka, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and Nikki Cross will face off later tonight and see that Eric Young will be in action after the break.

We are reminded that Memphis May Fire’s “This Light I Hold” is one of the official theme songs for NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.

Match #3: Chris Atkins vs. Eric Young (w/Nikki Cross, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain)

Young attacks Atkins from behind when Wolfe distracts Atkins. Young delivers an elbow to the back of Atkins’ head and then comes off the ropes, but Atkins counters with a shoulder tackle. Young puts his hands in Atkins face and backs him into the corner and then stomps away on him. Young delivers a series of right hands and says “ten” after each one to mock Tye Dillinger. Young goes up top and chokes Atkins and lfits him off his feet. Young delivers an elbow to Atkins’ back and then slams him down to the mat and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Eric Young.

After the match, Young grabs a microphone and says Tye Dillinger made the wrong choice. Dain splashes down onto Atkins as SAnitY stands tall in the ring, and then we are reminded that Tye Dillinger and Eric Young will go one-on-one at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.

We will take an in-depth look at the NXT Championship Match between the champion, Shinsuke Nakamura, and the challenger, Bobby Roode, for NXT TakeOver: San Antonio after the break.

We take a look back at last week’s NXT and the match between The Revival and TM-61, which was won by TM-61. We then see the after-match beat down that The Revival gave to TM-61. We are informed that Shane Thorne had to undergo reconstructive knee surgery and will be out of action for seven to nine months.

We take an in-depth look at the match at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio between Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode.

