WWE NXT Takeover Promo, Darren Young and Zack Ryder Host Event, Holy Foley

– Below is the latest promo for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event. We will have live coverage here on the site.

– As noted, the next round of “Holy Foley” will be available on the WWE Network after Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. A thirty-minute preview with Mick Foley, Noelle Foley, Corey Graves and Renee Young aired on the WWE Network after last night’s RAW and is now available for viewing.

– As seen below, injured WWE Superstars Darren Young and Zack Ryder hosted a WrestleMania Reading Challenge event in Orange County, Florida on Monday:

Had a great time reading to kids this morning! @DarrenYoungWWE & I will be back in the ring soon! #WrestleManiaReadingChallenge pic.twitter.com/XYeZ0Uoc9j — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 23, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)