WWE NXT Takeover Promo, Darren Young and Zack Ryder Host Event, Holy Foley

Jan 24, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the latest promo for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event. We will have live coverage here on the site.

– As noted, the next round of “Holy Foley” will be available on the WWE Network after Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. A thirty-minute preview with Mick Foley, Noelle Foley, Corey Graves and Renee Young aired on the WWE Network after last night’s RAW and is now available for viewing.

– As seen below, injured WWE Superstars Darren Young and Zack Ryder hosted a WrestleMania Reading Challenge event in Orange County, Florida on Monday:

