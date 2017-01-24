WWE 205 Live Match Announced, Identity of Nia Jax’s Opponent, Mustafa Ali

– WWE aired this new vignette for cruiserweight Mustafa Ali last night:

– Neville vs. Cedric Alexander has been announced for this week’s WWE 205 Live episode.

– The woman squashed by Nia Jax on last night’s WWE RAW from Cleveland was indie women’s wrestler Ray Lyn. She’s been re-tweeting congratulatory comments from fans at @Ray_lyn. Below is a photo of her in the ring before the loss:

