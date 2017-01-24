“Vince McMahon has opened his doors and I’m back at home”
While speaking to Sporting News, Bill Goldberg was asked what convinced him to stick around with WWE after his match with Brock Lesnar:
“You know, I think the reaction of my son, the reaction of my wife and, you have to say, the reaction of the crowd. I’m greatly appreciative than anybody would ever know who I was, especially back then when I was doing my thing, let alone 12 years removed and the welcome that I got. I’m very humbled and it just makes me want to go out and work harder. I’m here in Cleveland, woke up at 5 o’clock, already worked out the first time today, ate a couple of times, gonna go to the gym again here in a little while. I’m addicted to this training thing. I’m an extremely lucky guy. Vince McMahon has opened his doors and I’m back at home. It’s a different experience this time.”
source: THE SpOTLight
Jromero