While speaking to Sporting News, Bill Goldberg was asked what convinced him to stick around with WWE after his match with Brock Lesnar:

“You know, I think the reaction of my son, the reaction of my wife and, you have to say, the reaction of the crowd. I’m greatly appreciative than anybody would ever know who I was, especially back then when I was doing my thing, let alone 12 years removed and the welcome that I got. I’m very humbled and it just makes me want to go out and work harder. I’m here in Cleveland, woke up at 5 o’clock, already worked out the first time today, ate a couple of times, gonna go to the gym again here in a little while. I’m addicted to this training thing. I’m an extremely lucky guy. Vince McMahon has opened his doors and I’m back at home. It’s a different experience this time.”

