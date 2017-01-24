Viewership Up for Thursday’s TNA Impact Wrestling Episode

Last Thursday’s TNA Impact Wrestling episode, featuring Drew Galloway defeating Moose for the Impact Grand Title in the main event, drew 310,000 viewers.

This is up from the previous week’s 277,000 viewers.

This episode ranked #130 on the Cable Top 150, up from last week’s #138 ranking.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode:

