Update on Paige’s Status, Fans on Kurt Angle Wrestling Again, The Bella Twins

– The Bella Twins open up various gifts from fans in this new video from their YouTube channel:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they would like to see 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle have one last match against – Brock Lesnar, Rusev, Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose or Bray Wyatt. As of this writing, 26% went with Styles while 21% voted for Lesnar, 15% for Cena, 9% for Rusev, 7% for “other” and 5% for Rollins.

– Paige, who has been out of action since last October with a neck injury, tweeted the following update on Monday:

Physical therapy started today. He already said I was stronger than I should be at this point. Feeling great! 💪🏻 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) January 23, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)