Tyler Bate WWE “Pick” Video, Jimmy Snuka “Collection”, Trish Stratus Welcomes Child

– Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate:

– The latest WWE Network Collection features Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, who passed away at the age of 73 last week. Below is a promo for the Collection:

– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently announced the birth of her second child. She wrote the following on her official website:

Trish Stratus welcomed Madison Patricia, her second child, a bouncing baby girl on Saturday, January 14, 2017. Trish delivered her daughter with her midwife and husband by her side at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket, Ontario. Three year old brother Max is said to be over the moon about the latest addition to the family! The newborn’s middle name honors Trish’s Greek paternal grandmother who passed away last month. Congrats to Trish, Ron and big brother Max!

