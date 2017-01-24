Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Attend Inauguration, Nikki Bella Video, WWE Stock

– Below is the latest Q&A video from Nikki Bella:

– WWE stock was down 0.72% on Monday, closing at $19.29 per share. The high was $19.46 and the low was $19.13.

– Stephanie McMahon posted this photo as she and Triple H left for the Candelight Dinner as a part of Donald Trump’s inauguration. The couple also attended the swearing-in ceremony on Friday.

Regardless your politics, it was an honor to witness the peaceful transition of power as our 45th President was inaugurated. #ProudToBeAmerican A photo posted by Stephanie McMahon (@stephaniemcmahon) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:32am PST

On our way to the Candlelight Dinner as a part of the #presidentialinauguration! I couldn't be more proud to support my mom and be a part of this historic week. A photo posted by Stephanie McMahon (@stephaniemcmahon) on Jan 19, 2017 at 3:43pm PST

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)