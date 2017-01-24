Top WWE Superstar Has Bag with Money and Other Items Stolen at WWE Live Event

Kait8.com is reporting that WWE Champion AJ Styles was the victim of theft last Monday night during a WWE live event.

According to the Arkansas State University police, Styles claimed a black bag had been stolen at the campus Convocation Center Monday night. The incident is currently under investigation.

AJ claimed the bag had $1,000 in American currency and $7,000 in yen in it.

An iPhone, Beats headphones, a small screen TV, an Xbox 360 and six games were also stolen.

