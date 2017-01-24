Tibdits: The Hardy Boyz, Hulk Hogan, Melina, Noelle Foley, JR, and more

– Via Jeff Sheridan: Netflix nears deal for Hulk Hogan v. Gawker film

– Bobby Badfingers challenges Mitch Napier on Saturday, February 18th for the K.S.W.A. Heavyweight Title Match in Pittsburgh, PA at the Spirit Hall (old Lawrenceville Moose). Event and Ticket Information, Call 412-726-1762 or visit kswa.net

– SHIMMER has announced a 4/1 show in Orlando, FL for Shimmer 91. According to their press release … SHIMMER 91 is coming up on April 1st as part of the WWN Live Experience weekend in the Orlando, FL area! Announced thus far for participation in SHIMMER 91: SHIMMER Champion Mercedes Martinez, SHIMMER Tag Team Champion Tessa Blanchard, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Leva Bates, Jessicka Havok, and Veda Scott. Look for more competitors to be officially added to SHIMMER 91 during the remaining months. Front row seating is already sold out. Second row tickets ($50) and general admission tickets ($25) are still available.

– The Hardy Boyz and Melina are coming to Maryland Championship Wrestling

Saturday, January 28, it’s a “BROKEN Anniversary” for MCW Pro Wrestling at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD. Meet and Greet at 5 pm, Live Event at 7:30 pm!

– Via Brandon Oliver: The WWE’s Royal Rumble is coming to San Antonio, Texas at the end of this month. Much like WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble has become a “destination Pay-Per-View” for wrestling fans not just in the Alamo City, but throughout the globe. Tens of thousands of wrestling fans will gather in San Antonio for a weekend of professional wrestling, and the weekend starts with events produced by River City Wrestling and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

River City Wrestling offers a loaded line-up on Friday, January 27 at Turner Club, 5555 Duffek Dr in Kirby (San Antonio), Texas. For directions, call (210) 227-4412. The event begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening to the general public at 7:30 p.m. and Early Bird VIP starting at 6:45 p.m. Tickets start at just $20. To purchase tickets, go to www.rcw-wrestling.com.

Making an appearance will be Jim Ross! “Good Ole JR” will be available for photo ops and autographs during the Early Bird VIP and until 8 p.m.. He will not be available beyond 8 p.m..

Also making an appearance will be “Holy Foley” co-star and daughter of Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Noelle Foley. She will also be available for photo ops/autographs during the Early Bird VIP and until 8 p.m.

This huge wrestling event features a diverse card with literally something for every kind of fan!

Matches include “The King of the Mountain” Jeff Jarrett challenging for the RCW Championship against titleholder Michael Faith and Brandon Groom in a Triple Threat Match; Katie Forbes defending her Women’s Championship against Santana Garrett; the “King of Small Style” Swoggle vs. the gigantic Paul Titan; LAX (Hernandez & Homicide) vs. The Arrow Club vs. “Adorable” Anthony Andrews & Joey Spector; WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke vs. a mystery opponent in a Legends Division Match; and much more!

Then on Sunday, January 29, check out Ringside with Jim Ross – San Antonio (live one-man stand up show) at the Improv-San Antonio Rivercenter, 849 East Commerce in downtown San Antonio. Hear some great stories from the legendary Jim Ross about his time and travels in the wrestling industry. Then head over to the Royal Rumble at the Alamodome which is within walking distance of the Improv. For information, call (210) 229-1420. The VIP event meet & greet begins at 12 p.m. and doors open to the general public at 2 p.m. with a start time of 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.rivercentercomedyclub.com

Have a news tidbit to share? E-mail Gerweck with your news or tweet @Gerweck on Twitter

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)