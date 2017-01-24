Rich Swann on Neville, Daniel Bryan Responds to Indie Poster, Trish on Kurt Angle

– As seen on this week’s RAW, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann called Neville to the ring ahead of their match at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. In the Fallout video below, Swann says Neville has been blindsiding him for week but that’s not what a king does or what a man does. Swann thought Neville was going to be a man and fight him but Neville dropped down from the ring, so Swann gave him a taste of his own medicine. Swann walks off after mentioning the Royal Rumble.

– WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has a new article on her official website with comments on Kurt Angle being inducted by WWE this year.

“I am so happy to hear that Kurt is going to be inducted,” Trish said. “He is one of the industry’s best in the ring and had one of the most memorable (and lovable!) characters! I am honored to have had the chance to work with him and call him a friend.”

“I remember before I made my debut I was submitting storyline/character ideas to the office and one of them involved Kurt. I recall being backstage, newly signed, and pitching it to him – he must have thought ‘yeah, I want to align myself with you, newbie. I’m good thanks’, she laughed. “I was pretty excited when they pitched me our storyline, what a great character to work with – a classic!”

– Cody Rhodes tweeted the promotional poster for an upcoming WrestlePro indie event featuring Ryback and himself, among others. Daniel Bryan, who often rode with Ryback during The Big Guy’s WWE days, tweeted the following in response to the poster:

Somehow I feel like I should be in that car https://t.co/Hp2Rb82E6X — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) January 24, 2017

(heavily sweating with his fist clenched, he pounded the counter) "…I don't weigh 200 pounds, I can't eat this S!?* " https://t.co/DJLO1BrUp5 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 24, 2017

