Ric Flair statue to be unveiled during WrestleMania 33 weekend

Jan 24, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that a life-size statue of Ric Flair will be unveiled at WrestleMania 33 weekend during Axxess this year.

Ryan Satin from the website confirmed the news after a model by the name of Sean Perry posted a photo on his Facebook standing in for a full body mold for the Flair statue. “Sooooo, the other day a studio did a full body mold of me for a statue of Ric Flair (in his prime) for the WWE Hall of Fame,” Perry wrote.

This will be the fifth statue to be unveiled at Axxess with statues for Andre the Giant, Bruno Sammartino, Dusty Rhodes, and the Ultimate Warrior being unveiled at previous WrestleManias.


