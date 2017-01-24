Noelle Foley Training Footage, Bill Goldberg Busted Open at RAW, Fans on RAW

– As noted, the final five “Holy Foley” season one episodes will premiere on the WWE Network after Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Below is a promo for the show with Noelle Foley going “all in” for an in-ring career with WWE. It appears she suffers an elbow injury while doing a top rope elbow drop.

– 57% of fans on Twitter gave last night’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW a thumbs up with over 1700 votes in this Twitter poll:

– As seen below, Bill Goldberg was busted open after headbutting the locker room door while making his entrance on last night’s RAW from Cleveland:

