Mickie James on if working with John Cena will be difficult, reacts to Kenny Dykstra’s comments

Mickie James made her return last year at NXT Takover: Toronto, and although she lost to Asuka at the NXT event, it was clear that fans were happy to have Mickie back. After the show Triple H said that the ball was in Mickie’s court in regards to her future with the company.

WWE and Mickie James worked out a deal which will reportedly see Mickie work with WWE for the next few years, and now she’s a member of the SmackDown. It seems like things came together rather quickly following her match at #Takeover, but Mickie James recently appeared on Lillian Garcia’s new show, Making Their Way To The Ring, and she explained that she had been contacting WWE for about a return for quite some time.

“I had been doing that. About a year before that I had been doing that a couple of times. I think I talked to you about it a little bit too, and I’m just like, aw maybe they just don’t want me. Maybe it’s not my time kind of thing. It wasn’t until I just kind of let it go and…I’m sitting in Orlando airport, waiting for our flight and [Mark] Carrano calls me and I’m like, are you serious right now? Are you ribbing me?!”

During her first run with the company Mickie James allegedly had an affair with John Cena while she was still with Kenny Dykstra. The romantic relationship led to tension backstage, and now that Mickie James has returned she’s on the same brand as Cena. But Mickie says the past is in the past, and she hopes everyone can be adults about the situation because she’s looking forward to working with Nikki Bella.

“We’re all adults, and you know obviously this business is what it is. We’ve all had our share of relationships failed. I think that being adults and being professionals…I would hope that, and I’m pretty sure that it’s going to be pretty awesome, because I’m sure that I’m going to have to work with Nikki in the ring and I know that we could do some really amazing stuff.”

After the situation went sour, Kenny Dykstra took to the internet to tell his side of the story, and it wasn’t pretty. When asked about the controversial comments, Mickie noted that it’s a shame Dykstra had to go there, but she’s pretty much over it.

“As far as that whole thing with Ken it was a shame that he went out and said the things that he did and did that, because I feel that a lot of it was a lie and it was mostly just kind of to help his book sales or whatever the case may be. But you know, it is what it is and you know, I’m a grown up.”

Mickie James was recently revealed to be La Luchadora, and you can catch her Tuesday nights on SmackDown Live.

