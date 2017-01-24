LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 1/24

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with The Miz, Maryse and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan backstage. This leads to a No DQ Lumberjack Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title against Dean Ambrose being made for later.

– We’re live from Toledo, Ohio with Mauro Ranallo, JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips. They discuss Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper.

Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton

We go to the ring and our comes The Wyatt Family.

Bray Wyatt heads to ringside to watch the match as we get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton. The bell rings and fans start chanting for the RKO. Orton and Harper have words before locking up and going to the ropes.

They go at it and Harper takes control. Orton comes out of a corner with clotheslines. Harper misses a big shot and Orton misses the powerslam. Wyatt watches from his rocking chair as Orton hits the draping DDT. Orton keeps control and takes the fight back to the floor. Orton slams Harper on the barrier and then the announce table. They both go down after a Harper big boot. Wyatt comes over and rolls them both into the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Harper has Orton grounded. Orton cuts Harper off in the corner and climbs up for a superplex. Orton hits it but Harper kicks out at 2. More back and forth. Orton catches Harper in a big powerslam for another 2 count. Harper catches Orton in a Michinoku Driver for 2. Harper dodges a RKO and rolls Orton up for 2. More back and forth and pin attempts as Wyatt laughs. Harper looks to finish Orton and points out at Wyatt. Orton counters with a roll up for 2. Harper goes for the big clothesline but Orton counters and nails the RKO for the win.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the match, The Wyatt Family music hits as Bray enters the ring. He grabs Harper and kisses him on the head before dropping him with Sister Abigail. Wyatt and Orton leave together as Harper looks on from the ring.

