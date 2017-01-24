Linda McMahon answers two hours of questions at Senate Hearing

Linda McMahon underwent a two-hour grilling by the Small Business Entrepreneurship Committee as she looks to be confirmed as the Administrator of the Small Business Administration. President Trump nominated McMahon to the post last month, an appointment which was not a surprise since Linda was one of his major campaign donors. McMahon was introduced by Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, the two men she lost to in the U.S. Senate campaigns in 2010 and 2012 respectively. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were in attendance for the whole hearing and Senator Cory Booker even name checked both of them. “I want to also just say that when your daughter and son-in-law stood up, for the record, that your daughter is far more fierce and intimidating than your son-in-law,” the Senator said. He then said that Triple H is “letting himself slip” a little bit and offered to take him to the Senate gym afterward to give him “some triple help” in getting back in shape. Linda replied by saying that her daughter Stephanie could give Senator Booker a mean hip toss, to which the Senator replied, “I believe that!” The vote for her confirmation might take place next week.

