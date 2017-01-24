James Ellsworth Campaigning for Rumble Spot (Videos), Kishan Raftar PC Video, Top 10

Jan 24, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE looks at brutal Royal Rumble eliminations in this new WWE Top 10 video:

– Kishan Raftar shows off his intense biceps workout in this new video from the WWE Performance Center:

– As seen below, James Ellsworth is asking fans on Twitter to help get him into the 30-man Royal Rumble main event later this month:

