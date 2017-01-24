James Ellsworth Campaigning for Rumble Spot (Videos), Kishan Raftar PC Video, Top 10

– WWE looks at brutal Royal Rumble eliminations in this new WWE Top 10 video:

– Kishan Raftar shows off his intense biceps workout in this new video from the WWE Performance Center:

– As seen below, James Ellsworth is asking fans on Twitter to help get him into the 30-man Royal Rumble main event later this month:

@WWEUniverse you've helped me come this far, now use the hashtag #EllsworthRumble and lets go all the way to the #RoyalRumble Retweet!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5G9n2UU3iK — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) January 22, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)