DDP’s WWE DVD Set Delayed, Roman Reigns Comments on Stipulation, Sasha Banks

– This Fallout video from this week’s RAW features Sasha Banks talking about her match with Nia Jax on the two-hour WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show this Sunday. Coming off the beatdown with a crutch on RAW, Sasha says revenge “is a b” and she just taught Nia that she is the legit boss of WWE. Sasha says Nia has been wrestling nobodies but hasn’t stepped in the ring with her yet. Sasha says she’s going to show Nia exactly why she’s The Boss and why Nia is just a girl in her world.

– We noted before that WWE was set to release the “Diamond Dallas Page: Positively Living” DVD and Blu-ray on March 21st. That set has now been pushed back to Monday, April 4th, which is the Monday after WrestleMania 33. This seems to confirm the reports of DDP going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

– As noted, Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens at the WWE Royal Rumble will now be a No DQ match. United States Champion Chris Jericho will still hang above the ring in a shark cage. Reigns tweeted the following on the stipulation being being added to the match:

No best friend.

No Disqualification.

No one to save you. #RoyalRumble #AndNew — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 24, 2017

