Brian Kendrick on WWE Main Event, New James Ellsworth Video, Referee Day

Jan 24, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As noted, James Ellsworth has been calling on fans to help him get a spot in the thirty-man WWE Royal Rumble main event next week. Below is his latest video from Twitter with a special message for fans:

– WWE taped the following Main Event matches last night in Cleveland for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Brian Kendrick vs. Lince Dorado
* Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke

– WWE referee Dan Engler celebrated “Referee Day – 1/23” with this tweet yesterday:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #155: Lesnar-Goldberg finish, Undertaker’s future, Ellsworth signs with WWE, Jericho-Sin Cara, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad