Brian Kendrick on WWE Main Event, New James Ellsworth Video, Referee Day

– As noted, James Ellsworth has been calling on fans to help him get a spot in the thirty-man WWE Royal Rumble main event next week. Below is his latest video from Twitter with a special message for fans:

@WWEUniverse this video is a very special message to you, please use the hashtag #EllsworthRumble and retweet/Share this video everywhere pic.twitter.com/JrUxB1oEC4 — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) January 24, 2017

– WWE taped the following Main Event matches last night in Cleveland for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Brian Kendrick vs. Lince Dorado

* Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke

– WWE referee Dan Engler celebrated “Referee Day – 1/23” with this tweet yesterday:

