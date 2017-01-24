Big Name on the Royal Rumble Kickoff, New WWE Slow Motion Videos, More PC Video

– Below is recent video of WWE’s Chinese talents Big Boa, Yifeng, Julia Ho and Zhao Xia working out at the WWE Performance Center:

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be working the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show with Jerry Lawler, Booker T and Renee Young this Sunday in San Antonio.

– Below are slow motion videos from the recent Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss steel cage match and last week’s RAW ending:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)