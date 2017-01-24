Audio: RAW Post Show Reviewing the Go Home Edition to the Royal Rumble

Jan 24, 2017 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show, Sir Rockin & Lindsey Ward recapped everything that went down on this week’s edition of WWE Monday Night RAW. Topics on the show included:

*Charlotte & Bayley deliver passionate reasons why they should be champion
*Sami Zayn has to earn his spot in the Royal Rumble
*Seth Rollins loses his spot in the Royal Rumble thanks to what was thought to be an appearance by Triple H
*Chris Jericho defends the US Title
*Kevin Owens wants his title match on Sunday Cancelled
*Goldberg gets bloody before he even gets to the ring
*Goldberg & Brock Lesnar staredown interrupted by The Undertaker

And More!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of the RAW Post Show Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

