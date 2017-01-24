1/23/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Saginaw, Michigan

Jan 24, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Saginaw, Michigan:

1. Rhyno and Heath Slater defeated Tyler Breeze and Fandango

2. Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto

3. Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins

4. Mojo Rawley and Jack Swagger defeated The Vaudevillains

5. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
American Alpha defeated The Usos, The Wyatt Family, and The Ascension

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Nikki Bella, Naomi, and Becky Lynch defeated Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and Natalya

7. The Miz defeated Apollo Crews

8. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dean Ambrose defeated AJ Styles

