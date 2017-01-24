1/23/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Saginaw, Michigan

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Saginaw, Michigan:

1. Rhyno and Heath Slater defeated Tyler Breeze and Fandango

2. Baron Corbin defeated Kalisto

3. Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins

4. Mojo Rawley and Jack Swagger defeated The Vaudevillains

5. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

American Alpha defeated The Usos, The Wyatt Family, and The Ascension

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Nikki Bella, Naomi, and Becky Lynch defeated Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and Natalya

7. The Miz defeated Apollo Crews

8. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose defeated AJ Styles

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)