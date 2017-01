Update on ROH talent’s contractual status, one staying put

B.J. Whitmer signed a new contract with Ring of Honor Wrestling, after there had been some talk of the ring veteran departing to become a trainer with WWE. Whitmer will turn 39 years old on Wednesday.

The word going around is that talent whose contract expired are working on a per date basis at the current time.

credit: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter





