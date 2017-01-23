Triple H expects a surprise Royal Rumble finish

In an interview with IGN.COM, Triple H said that this year’s Royal Rumble match will “go in a way that nobody expects.” The former WWE champion talked how usually people kinda guess who will win the Royal Rumble but this year, it’s a tough call and no one seems to know where things are headed. “And I think that’s when the Rumble’s at its best, when you can’t really put your finger on what’s going to happen. I can see this year going a lot of different ways and I think it’s going to go in a way that nobody expects,” Triple H said. So far there are 18 WWE Superstars announced for the Rumble, with big names like The Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Chris Jericho.

