This Day In Wrestling History – January 23rd

1984 – At a WWF house show in New York City, Hulk Hogan defeats The Iron Sheik, to become the new WWF World Heavyweight Champion. This begins Hogan’s 1,474-day reign as champion, lasting until February 5, 1988.

1995 – On this evening’s Monday Night RAW, The Smoking Gunns (Bart Gunn & Billy Gunn) defeat The 1-2-3 Kid & Bob Holly, to win the WWF Tag Team Championship. Holly and The 1-2-3 Kid had just won the titles in a tournament final, the previous night, at the Royal Rumble.

1996 – WCW Clash of the Champions XXXII is held in Las Vegas in front of 3,100 fans. In the main event, the tag team of Ric Flair & The Giant defeat Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage. Flair pins Savage after using a foreign object.

1998 – Mr. Niebla and Shocker win the CMLL World Tag Team Championship, defeating Emilio Charles, Jr. and Dr. Wagner Jr.

2000 – The 13th annual WWF Royal Rumble is held at Madison Square Garden in New York City; there were 19,231 fans in attendance. Tazz makes his WWF debut, defeating a previously undefeated Kurt Angle. Chris Jericho becomes the Undisputed Intercontinental Champion, after defeating Chyna (former co-champion) and Hardcore Holly, in a Triple Threat Match. Triple H retains the WWF Championship, after defeating Cactus Jack in a Street Fight. The winner of the Royal Rumble Match, and earning a WWF Championship Match at WrestleMania XVI, is The Rock. As the 24th entry, The Rock wins by last eliminating #26 entry Big Show; it would be revealed later in the week that The Rock’s feet hit the floor first, while he was attempting to eliminate Big Show.

2004 – L.A. Park and Shocker win the CMLL World Tag Team Championship, defeating Rey Bucanero and Ultimo Guerrero.

2005 – On Day 9 of Pro Wrestling NOAH’s First Navigation 2005, Doug Williams and 2 Cold Scorpio win the GHC Tag Team Championship, defeating Mitsuharu Misawa and Yoshinari Ogawa.

2011 – On Day 2 of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Fantastica Mania 2011, Ryusuke Taguchi and Prince Devitt win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, defeating Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega.

2011 – In Florida Championship Wrestling, AJ Lee defeats Naomi Knight, to win the FCW Divas Championship. The match originally occurred December 16, 2010 and aired on FCW TV via tape delay.

2014 – On Impact Wrestling: Genesis, Austin Aries defeats Chris Sabin, to win the TNA X Division Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Two-time OVW Southern Tag Team Champion Alex Silva (27 years old); former ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness (41 years old); former TNA wrestler Tito Ortiz (42 years old); and current TNA wrestler Mandrews (25 years old).

Today would’ve been the 79th birthday for Japan wrestling legend Giant Baba.

SOURCES: Wikipedia, wrestlingdata.com, The Internet Wrestling Database

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)