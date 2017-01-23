This Day In Wrestling History – January 23rd

1984 – At a WWF house show in New York City, Hulk Hogan defeats The Iron Sheik, to become the new WWF World Heavyweight Champion.  This begins Hogan’s 1,474-day reign as champion, lasting until February 5, 1988.

1995 – On this evening’s Monday Night RAW, The Smoking Gunns (Bart Gunn & Billy Gunn) defeat The 1-2-3 Kid & Bob Holly, to win the WWF Tag Team Championship.  Holly and The 1-2-3 Kid had just won the titles in a tournament final, the previous night, at the Royal Rumble.

1996 – WCW Clash of the Champions XXXII is held in Las Vegas in front of 3,100 fans.  In the main event, the tag team of Ric Flair & The Giant defeat Hulk Hogan & Randy Savage.  Flair pins Savage after using a foreign object.

1998 – Mr. Niebla and Shocker win the CMLL World Tag Team Championship, defeating Emilio Charles, Jr. and Dr. Wagner Jr.

2000 – The 13th annual WWF Royal Rumble is held at Madison Square Garden in New York City;  there were 19,231 fans in attendance.  Tazz makes his WWF debut, defeating a previously undefeated Kurt AngleChris Jericho becomes the Undisputed Intercontinental Champion, after defeating Chyna (former co-champion) and Hardcore Holly, in a Triple Threat Match.  Triple H retains the WWF Championship, after defeating Cactus Jack in a Street Fight.  The winner of the Royal Rumble Match, and earning a WWF Championship Match at WrestleMania XVI, is The Rock.  As the 24th entry, The Rock wins by last eliminating #26 entry Big Show;  it would be revealed later in the week that The Rock’s feet hit the floor first, while he was attempting to eliminate Big Show.

2004L.A. Park and Shocker win the CMLL World Tag Team Championship, defeating Rey Bucanero and Ultimo Guerrero.

2005 – On Day 9 of Pro Wrestling NOAH’s First Navigation 2005, Doug Williams and 2 Cold Scorpio win the GHC Tag Team Championship, defeating Mitsuharu Misawa and Yoshinari Ogawa.

2011 – On Day 2 of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Fantastica Mania 2011, Ryusuke Taguchi and Prince Devitt win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, defeating Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega.

2011 – In Florida Championship Wrestling, AJ Lee defeats Naomi Knight, to win the FCW Divas Championship.  The match originally occurred December 16, 2010 and aired on FCW TV via tape delay.

2014 – On Impact Wrestling: Genesis, Austin Aries defeats Chris Sabin, to win the TNA X Division Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Two-time OVW Southern Tag Team Champion Alex Silva (27 years old);  former ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness (41 years old);  former TNA wrestler Tito Ortiz (42 years old);  and current TNA wrestler Mandrews (25 years old).

Today would’ve been the 79th birthday for Japan wrestling legend Giant Baba.

