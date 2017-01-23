Pentagon Jr. parts ways with AAA

Lucha Underground and AAA star Pentagon Jr, along with fellow luchadors Daga and Garza Jr, has announced that he has parted ways with AAA. In addition, since AAA owns the rights to his name, he will be wrestling under the name “Penta el 0M” (yes, for “Cero Miedo”, the Spanish phrase meaning “Zero Fear”).

Penta el 0M made this announcement one day after losing his title rematch to Johnny Mundo at the Guerra de Titanes show.

source: THE SpOTLight





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)