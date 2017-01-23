AS I SEE IT 1/23: A special weekend..and a special eight years

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

http://pwbts.com

Given that last Friday ended the eight year Presidency of Barack Obama, I wanted to say a thing or two.

Whatever your feelings may be about our former President, if President Obama did nothing else in eight years…he came out in support of marriage equality, and helped give a major impetus to the cultural shift toward widespread acceptance nationwide. That shift helped make marriage equality our law, and showed a recognition to LGBT Americans for the first time.

Until my dying day, I will never understand why this nation took so long to give such a basic recognition of marriage equality to LGBT citizens. As a straight male American who will be 60 this May, I cannot conceive of living in, and having loyalty to a nation that rejected me as an American, as LGBT Americans have been forced to do in so many ways for so long.

Being 60, I cannot conceive how black Americans were forced to do the same for so many years. I’m old enough to see black Americans have gained that right and have watched the Civil Rights movement as it happened, watching Martin Luther King and an entire generation of black Americans take steps toward fuller equality as Americans. I wonder if Dr. King would have imagined, that 40 years after his passing, we have just seen eight years of the Presidency of the first African-American President in our history.

I believe we are a stronger nation internally and stronger in standing against those nations and ideologies that oppose us when we are ALL more fully American.

So if you’re an American reader of this blog, take a minute, whatever candidate you voted for in November (or in the preceding two elections), and consider how much…with these actions, this President made a fundamental change for the better to our country.

Then there is this past Saturday. (Yes, there is a wrestling tie-in.)

Many of you who have read the biographies of Terry Funk and Mick Foley may remember them referring to a Delaware professional wrestling fan names Jonathan Owen. Jon is wheelchair bound and has had over 30 operations, because of a congenital condition. He works for a local bank in a customer service capacity. One of Jon’s great loves has been professional wrestling. He is also a born-again Christian…something that is a core of his being.

Jon came to hotels for the legendary Philadelphia wrestling post-show scene at the former Philadelphia Marriott for a number of years. Any wrestler working Philadelphia in those days knew Jon well. Jon was also around for the early years of ECW and the ECW Arena.

He also traveled to the Smoky Mountains with those of us who were part of the SMW Fanweek in 1994. For those who aren’t familiar with them, SMW Fanweeks were held for three years: 1993 through 1995. Fanweeks were a combination traveling road show, along with barbecues, shoot Q&As, and marathon videotape parties including countless beers in bathtubs… a chance to experience Southern wrestling and mark out with other wrestling fans.

But Jon…in a moment that surprised me when he disclosed his plans to attend, was one of the 500,000 or so who participated in the Women’s March in Washington, DC. He did that because of Donald Trump’s infamous moment referring to a physically challenged Washington reporter who wrote something he didn’t like in a disgusting way using an almost spastic motion (and please save me any emails showing me links to any supposed news sites “disproving” that Trump did this, they will be deleted).

The physical pain and discomfort Jon no doubt suffered in his traveling back and forth, let alone a typical large scale Washington demonstration, is truly humbling to me. But Jon said he did this for his sisters and because of the anger he felt about Trump’s comments.

When someone like Jon feels compelled to be involved, it tells you that these are not normal times, not simply a time where one party or the other takes office from the other.

Something to think about.

Until next time…

