1/22/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Canton, Ohio

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Canton, Ohio:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Enzo Amore and Big Cass, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The New Day

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match

Rich Swann defeated Neville and TJ Perkins

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Golden Truth, Sin Cara, and The Big Show defeated The Shining Stars, Titus O’Neil, and Curtis Axel

4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Alicia Fox defeated Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax

5. Seth Rollins defeated Rusev

6. Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

7. Non-title Street Fight

Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens

