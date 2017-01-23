1/22/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Canton, Ohio
Below are the results from last night’s WWE Raw Live Event in Canton, Ohio:
1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
Cesaro and Sheamus defeated Enzo Amore and Big Cass, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The New Day
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match
Rich Swann defeated Neville and TJ Perkins
3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
The Golden Truth, Sin Cara, and The Big Show defeated The Shining Stars, Titus O’Neil, and Curtis Axel
4. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Alicia Fox defeated Charlotte Flair, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax
5. Seth Rollins defeated Rusev
6. Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn
7. Non-title Street Fight
Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens