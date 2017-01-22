WWE continues to honor Jimmy Snuka on the WWE Network

– Despite receiving criticism about honoring Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka on Monday Night Raw, WWE went ahead and added a Snuka WWE Network Collection which debuted last night. An e-mail sent to all WWE Network subscribers with the subject ‘Celebrate the Life of Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka,’ WWE described Snuka as the pioneer of high-flying offense who took the industry to new heights. “From a legendary leap off a steel cage at Madison Square Garden, to unforgettable rivalries with Rowdy Roddy Piper and “Cowboy” Bob Orton, enjoy Snuka’s most memorable moments and see how this WWE Hall of Famer influenced a generation of future WWE Superstars,” the description reads. Meanwhile, Snuka is still missing from the Hall of Fame WWE page just like Hulk Hogan.

