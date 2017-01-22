Wrestlemania Tickets still available via Ticketmaster

With just over two months to go, there are around 3,500 tickets available for WrestleMania at the Camping World Stadium on Ticketmaster.com. A majority of the remaining tickets are in the south end of the stadium, facing the entrance stage. The cheapest prices are $160 and there are some ringside seats still available for $2,130, with the closest one to the ring being in row H. The 3,500 number is just what’s available on Ticketmaster. Third-party sellers will surely drive that number up. WrestleManias in stadiums, despite popular belief, never sell out due to the large number of tickets available and ticket scalpers tend to lose money on the show.

