Update on Emmalina’s arrival

WWE has been running vignettes of Emma’s transition into “Emmalina” on Raw for months now. Her debut has been delayed and postponed for far too long, and the fans can only be so patient. It’s even more questionable considering she’s been ready to return since October.

WWE has built up Emmalina’s debut on Raw so much that she’s going to need a unique gimmick if the WWE Universe is going to forget how long they’ve waited. Apparently, no one is going to need to wait much longer because “premiering soon” finally has an end date.

According to a report from CageSide Seats, Emmalina’s debut is being held off until after the Royal Rumble next week.





