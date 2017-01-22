This Day In Wrestling History – January 22nd

1983 – Don Muraco wins the WWF Intercontinental Championship for the second time, defeating Pedro Morales.

1994 – The seventh annual WWF Royal Rumble is held in Providence, Rhode Island with 14,500 in attendance. This year’s event was held on a Saturday rather than the usual Sunday. Bret Hart and Lex Luger are declared co-winners of the Royal Rumble Match; they had simultaneously eliminated each other with no conclusive video evidence showing who hit the floor first. As for which one would receive the WWF Championship Match at WrestleMania X, it would come down to a coin flip on the January 31st Monday Night RAW. Luger calls “heads” and wins the title shot; Luger will face WWF Champion Yokozuna at WrestleMania.

-Other notes from Royal Rumble ’94: Bret and Owen Hart lose their Tag Team Championship match to The Quebecers; Owen turned on Bret afterwards by kicking him in his injured leg. The two would face each other at WrestleMania X.

–Yokozuna defeats The Undertaker in a Casket Match, to retain the WWF Championship. Undertaker would be off WWF programming for several months, as he took time off to heal a back injury.

1995 – The eighth annual WWF Royal Rumble is held in Tampa in front of 10,000 fans. Jeff Jarrett wins the Intercontinental Championship after defeating Razor Ramon. Bob Holly and The 1-2-3 Kid win the vacant WWF Tag Team Championship, defeating Bam Bam Bigelow and Tatanka in a tournament final. Shawn Michaels, the first entry into the Royal Rumble match, would outlast the other 29 competitors, to win the match and receive a WWF Championship Match at WrestleMania XI. HBK last eliminates The British Bulldog, who was the second entry.

1996 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF Monday Night RAW (2.9 TV rating) edges out WCW Monday Nitro (2.7 rating). On Nitro, Lex Luger & Sting become the new WCW World Tag Team Champions; Sting & Luger defeat Harlem Heat (Booker T & Stevie Ray). Also, “Macho Man” Randy Savage defeats Ric Flair, to become the new WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

2001 – On the 400th episode of WWF RAW IS WAR, Raven loses the Hardcore Championship to Al Snow; invoking the 24/7 rule, however, Raven would pin Snow shortly after, to reclaim the title. Also, Test wins the WWF European Championship for the first time, defeating William Regal.

WCW Monday Nitro was pre-empted, and would air the following night.

2003 – On the weekly NWA-TNA pay-per-view, Triple X (Low Ki & Elix Skipper) defeat America’s Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm), to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

2005 – In Ohio Valley Wrestling, The Thrillseekers (Matt Cappotelli & Johnny Jeter) defeat MNM (Joey Mercury & Johnny Nitro), to win the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship.

2005 – Seth Rollins, wrestling under the name Tyler Black, makes his wrestling debut, performing for Scott County Wrestling.

2008 – On this evening’s ECW on Sci Fi, Chavo Guerrero, Jr. defeats CM Punk, to become the new ECW Champion. This was a No Disqualification Match.

2011 – At Women Superstars Uncensored (WSU) Final Chapter, Mercedez Martinez (WSU Champion) defeats Angel Orsini (WSU All Guts No Glory Champion), in a Title-vs-Title Ladder Match. The titles are unified after Martinez wins the match.

2011 – On Day One of the NJPW/CMLL Fantastica Mania 2011 event, Ryusuke Taguchi defeats Mascara Dorada, to win the CMLL Welterweight Championship. This was a Best-Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match; Taguchi wins 2-1.

2012 – In Florida Championship Wrestling, Raquel Diaz defeats Audrey Marie, to win the FCW Divas Championship. The match originally occurred December 15, 2011; it aired on a tape-delayed episode of FCW TV.

2012 – At Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Great Voyage in Osaka 2012, Jun Akiyama & Akitoshi Saito defeat Giant Bernard & Karl Anderson, to win the GHC Tag Team Championship. Also, Takeshi Morishima defeats Go Shiozaki, to win the GHC Heavyweight Championship.

2016 – On Day 4 of NJPW/CMLL Fantastica Mania 2016, Mascara Dorada wins the CMLL World Welterweight Championship, defeating Bushi.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Indy wrestlers Melanie Cruise (30 years old) and Jolly Roger (32 years old); current KO-D Six-Man Tag Team Champion in DDT Pro Wrestling Masa Takanashi (34 years old); Mexico indy wrestler Chris Stone (42 years old); and WWE Hall of Fame 2012 Inductee Tully Blanchard (63 years old).

