Limited amount of tickets remain for the 2017 WWE hall of fame

– Only a couple of hundred tickets remain for the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony as thousands of WWE fans stormed Ticketmaster.com on Friday to snap up tickets. Ticketmaster.com only has few tickets in the second and third tier available although third-party ticket sellers have their fair share of tickets for sale for a price more than face value. WWE pushed back ticket sales for the Hall of Fame twice, first waiting for confirmation about Kurt Angle headlining the show. This year’s ceremony will take place on Friday instead of Saturday and will be held at the Amway Center.

