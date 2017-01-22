Del Rio and Paige to host Royal Rumble party at their restaurant

Former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio and his girlfriend Paige will be hosting a Royal Rumble party next weekend at Del Rio’s La Cantinita restaurant. There will be a $5 cover charge for this event and both Del Rio and Paige will be present. The poster for the event promises appearance by WWE Superstars who will be visiting the location after the pay-per-view is over. La Cantinita is located on Bianco Road and is around 15 miles away from the Alamodome stadium, the site of the Royal Rumble.

