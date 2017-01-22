Bray Wyatt talks possibly being in the main event of Wrestlemania, more

Bray Wyatt talked with Sky Sports to promote next weekends Royal Rumble. You can read the Highlights below:

On if he is ready to main event WrestleMania 33

Who deserves to main event WrestleMania more than me? No one. I am the same Wyatt on the inside that I always was – the fire and rage is still there – but I think the reset button has been pushed and everything is coming to fruition. I’ve had the win at Survivor Series and the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and the Rumble is the final piece. I am in my prime.

On working with Randy Orton

You’d think that Randy doesn’t belong with us but when you see us together you realize we are not so different after all. He and I have formed a bond that will last forever – we have had success together and failures together but we have reinvented each other and make a hell of a team.

On Luke Harper being underrated

In the world. He is 6ft 7in and 275lb but moves like a ballerina. He is a bona fide star and I cannot say enough about him – he is my brother and the quintessential piece to The Wyatt Family. Without him, there is no Wyatt Family – he is that important. It is very comforting to me to have him.

On his dream Wrestlemania Opponent

Daniel Bryan would be my match-up

…… I could say a lot of names – The Undertaker, Jake “The Snake” Roberts”, Ric Flair in his prime – but I didn’t feel I was finished with Bryan. I felt it was taken from me and I will always feel that way.

This year, though, I plan to beat AJ Styles – if he is still the champion – and it would be good if it was a Last Man Standing Match.

