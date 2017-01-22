WWE has updated Donald Trump’s Hall of Fame page to reflect his new position…President of the United States of America. “After trading in his favorite television catchphrase “You’re fired!” for a national promise to “Make America Great Again,” Donald Trump won his first presidential campaign against key contender Hillary Clinton and officially took the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2017, to become the 45th President of the United States – the first time in history a WWE Hall of Famer would ever hold the distinguished title of U.S. Commander-in-Chief.” Even though Trump is a big WWE fan and a big friend of the McMahon family, WWE refrained from mentioning Trump at all during his run for President of the United States.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)